Nathaniel Bassey, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
Nathaniel Bassey and wife, Sarah
Famous gospel singer and convener, Halleluyah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey and his wife, Sarah Bassey are celebrating 8 years of love today.

The singer took to his Instagram page to pen down words of gratitude to God for their lives together. He also shared a beautiful photo to celebrate their anniversary.

The popular trumpeter and worship singer has been a force to reckon with in the gospel music industry.

He is known for mixing distinct melodies in a bid to make the best out of any musical performance.

He also shared a short video clip that captures a part of their love story.

He wrote: “8 years of God’s goodness. I remember. We remember. Hallelujah! We nor go forget!”

