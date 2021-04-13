Minnesota cop Kimberley Potter who killed Black man Wright resigns

Agency Report

The Minnesota policewoman, Kimberley Potter who killed a black man, Daunte Wright resigned Tuesday, saying “it’s in the best interest of the community.”

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability,” Potter said in a statement.

“But I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” she wrote.

Potter is a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police force.

She was said to have mistakenly shot Wright, when she wanted to use the taser.

The shooting triggered two days of protest and looting.

Before her resignation today, she was placed on administrative leave, after killing 20 year-old Wright, during an afternoon traffic stop.

Potter, 48, was identified Monday night by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police bodycam footage of Wright’s death released Monday shows the officer yelling, “Taser! Taser!” as others struggled with Wright in his car.

“Holy, s–t,” Potter is heard saying on the video. “I just shot him!”

The shooting came in the midst of the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in neighboring Minneapolis.

Chauvin is charged in the death of George Floyd on May 25, about 10 miles from the scene of Wright’s shooting.

