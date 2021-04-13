Makinde urges Muslims to pray against insecurity

By David Adeoye

Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday called on the Muslim faithful to pray against insecurity in Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan fast.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Makinde enjoined Muslims to use the month-long fast period to pray for peaceful co-existence and security in the state and the country at large.

He urged the Muslim faithful to pray relentlessly for the peace and development of the country and enjoined Muslims across the world to embrace piety as demanded of them during Ramadan.

He also prayed the Almighty Allah (SWT) to put an end to insurgency and insecurity which he said had ravaged the country.

“Sacrifice and ceaseless prayers are important and critical at this time when our country is facing insecurity.

“Muslims should use this fast period to pray fervently for the security of this country.

“I also enjoin our brothers and sisters in Islam to please use the opportunity of this month of blessings to seek Almighty Allah’s (SWT) forgiveness to make insecurity a thing of the past in our country,” Makinde said.

He admonished Muslims to love one and another and be their brothers’ keepers.

Makinde urged them to adhere strictly to abstinence from food and other things during the month of Ramadan.

“I wish to enjoin you to extend your hands of fellowship to other Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“It is only by doing this, coupled with sharing whatever you have with others that your supplications can be answered,” he said.

The governor congratulated Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the world on the commencement of this year`s Ramadan fast.

He also wished them a successful fast, while praying to God to grant them the strength needed throughout Ramadan.

NAN