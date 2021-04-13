Madonna pays The Weeknd $19.3m for California mansion

By Our Reporter

Madonna has paid a hefty $19.3 million for The Weeknd’s sprawling California estate, to give the “Save Your Tears” singer a little profit.

The 31 year-old Canadian singer first listed the Hidden Hills home last June for $25 million.

Without a buyer, the property price was cut by $6 million.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, initially bought the 12,500-square-foot-plus mansion in 2017 for $18.2 million.

Madonna, 62, closed the deal on April 9.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms and sits on nearly three acres of grassy lawns and sun-drenched hillsides.

It is also surrounded by redwood trees for ultimate privacy.

Read More