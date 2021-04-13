JUST IN: Kidnappers strike at Plateau State University [PLASU]

By Zainab Oyekan/Jos

Gunmen struck Monday night at Bokko-based Plateau State University (PLASU), and kidnapped four students for ransom.

But their mission turned a fiasco after they kidnapped the students from off-campus student residences at Ndar Community near the university.

They were given a hot pursuit by security men of Operation Safe Haven and Operation Rainbow, who were alerted by other students.

According to reports, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers.

Facing apparent capture themselves, the criminals aborted their mission and abandoned their preys.

All the four students were recovered unhurt.

Gov. Simon Lalong was extremely pleased with the quick response in thwarting yet another kidnap.

Lalong on Tuesday lauded the security operatives, according to a statement by Dr Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor.

Lalong directed the immediate establishment of a police post within the host community of the university in order to forestall any future occurrence.

The governor also directed that security should be tightened in all schools across the state to guarantee the safety and security of the students.

The governor also assured the students that all necessary measures will continue to be employed to ensure that they learn and dwell under a peaceful, secure and conducive environment.

Lalong appealed to the citizens to assist security agencies with relevant intelligence that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing kidnappers.

He also appealed for information on all criminal elements that are bent on disrupting the peace of the state.

He commended the Local Government Chairman, Yusuf Machen, for sustaining synergy with the security agencies and the university community which is key to achieving peace and security in the area.

”This tempo must be sustained.

“Traditional and community leaders as well as the newly deployed community police constables must be carried along to frustrate the plans of these criminal elements,” he said.