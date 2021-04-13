Just IN: Kidnappers of Philemon Kingoli demand N150m



Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt



Kidnappers of Philemon Kingoli, outgoing chairman of Okrika Local Government Council in Rivers State, have reached out to his family to demand N150 million as ransom.

Family sources said the kidnappers established contact with the family five days after his abduction.

Kingoli was abducted 7 April, at gunpoint along Dr Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt.

According to a source, his family is devastated by the huge ransom.

They have pleaded with the gunmen to release him unconditionally, citing health challenges.

Rivers Police Command Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni has appealed to the public to pass on useful information to enable them track Kingoli’s kidnappers.