JUST IN: Adeboye hits Kaduna, meets El-Rufai

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has visited Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.
The meeting came days after which some members of the RCCG kidnapped by gunmen were released.
The meeting between the duo was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.
Members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked kidnapped on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road on their way to a programme.
were reportedly kidnapped while on their way to Kachia in preparation for the church’s Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme.
Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head, Media and Public Relations of RCCG, had confirmed the abduction.
He had said in a tweet that all the eight members had been freed and had been taken to hospital for examination.
Adeboye wrote, “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the Hospital for checkup and tests. Glory be to Jesus.”