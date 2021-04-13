Incredible! Lagos police reject N.5m bribe from suspected thieves

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have rejected N500,000 bribe from five suspected thieves who allegedly stole iron robs belonging to China Civil Engineering and Construction Company, CCECC.

The operatives attached to Area E Command, Festac Lagos State, on 11th April, 2021, at about 3.00am, accosted the five suspects in a Ford Bus with Reg. Number FST 679 XZ, with some 25mm iron rods, property of CCECC between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba, Lagos State.

The suspects, when arrested by the police operatives, were alleged to have offered a bribe N500,000 to the police operatives who rejected the offer and went ahead to arrest them with the stolen Iron rods.

The suspects include Lawal Saheed, 40; Taofeek Adenigba, 43; Ope Olowolayemo, 28; Azeez Jamie, 41 and Omotayo Adewale, 34.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said items recovered from them were some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one Nozzle, one gas cylinder and Ford Bus with Reg. No. FST 697 XZ.

“The management of CCECC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be their property.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible,” he said.