If you have problem with ESN, you are a terrorist: Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has slammed those against his security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Kanu while describing what his security outfit stands for said, ESN was not established to fight against any particular tribe or religion but against every terrorist.

The IPOB leader, in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, said the ESN only attacks terrorists who kill regardless of tribe or religion.

Kanu said anyone who is against or has a problem with the goal of the ESN is either a terrorist or slave.

Eastern Security Network is not after PEOPLE or any tribe/religion. ESN is after TERRORISTS because terrorists kill people, regardless of tribe/religion. If you’ve a problem with that, you’re either a terrorist or a slave. — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 13, 2021