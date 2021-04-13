Chelsea survive late Porto scare, set new English football record

Chelsea have reached their 8th Champions League semi-final, more than any other English side.

Porto won 1-0 on the night at Stamford Bridge but it was Chelsea that qualified for the semi-final with a 2-1 aggregate win.

It was a game of very few chances, with the Blues putting in a good defensive performance to keep Porto at bay until the final minutes.

Late in stoppage time, the substitute Taremi scored an exceptional goal, beating Mendy with an overhead kick, but they left it too late to give themselves a chance of beating Chelsea.

Chelsea will now wait until tomorrow to find out if they’ll face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Their attention now turns to another semi-final though as they face Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Porto’s attention now turns to the league with their next game against Nacional at the weekend.