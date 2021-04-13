APC opts out of Rivers council elections

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State All Progressives Congress(APC) has opted out of the council elections scheduled for 17 April, leaving 17 parties to slug it out.

The chairman of the party, Isaac Abott Ogbobula was said to have written the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) of its decision.

A faction of the party, loyal to Senator Magnus Abe had fielded candidates for the election.

Their campaign slogan was “Back on the ballot”.

But the decision to participate was overruled by the national headquarters of the party.

It deemed the faction’s action as a flagrant disobedience of its order to boycott the polls.

The faction however lost out after the Supreme Court recognised Ogbobula as the authentic chairman.

Ogbobula is loyal to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation.

On Monday, RSIEC listed candidates of 17 Political Parties who will contest the council elections in 23 LGAs.

The names of the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates were pasted on the walls at the premises of the Commission on Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt.

With the APC out of the polls, all the candidates of PDP are as good as coasting to victory.

This is because the candidates of the 16 other parties are not considered as viable opponents.