Afghanistan: U.S. troops to quit on anniversary of September 11

Agency Report

President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, officials said on Tuesday

The withdrawal date coincides with the 20th anniversary of Al Qaeda’s attacks on the U.S. that triggered America’s longest war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to brief the decision to NATO allies in Brussels on Wednesday.

Biden may also publicly announce his decision, several sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“After a rigorous policy review, President Biden has decided to draw down the remaining troops in Afghanistan and finally end the U.S. war there after 20 years,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Biden’s decision would miss a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed with Taliban insurgents by his predecessor Donald Trump’s administration.

In a statement last month, the Taliban threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet the May 1 deadline.

But Biden would set a near-term date for withdrawal, potentially allaying Taliban concerns that the United States could drag out the process.