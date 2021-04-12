What Nollywood’s Ini Edo cannot step out without

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Ini Edo in a recent interview has revealed what she cannot leave her house without.

The alluring Nigerian actress revealed that no matter what happens, she can’t step out of her house without applying her lipstick.

In a brief chat with Potpourri, Edo said, “My most valuable fashion accessory is lip gloss and lipstick, and my favourite colour of that is red, while I can never be caught wearing black lipstick. I can’t step out without wearing a lipstick”.

Sharing on how long it takes her to get ready for events, she stressed that, “It depends. Sometimes, it takes about an hour or two.”

Ini Edo began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.

She was the second runner-up of the maiden edition of Vanguard’s Sexiest in Nollywood behind Genevieve Nnaji who was the winner and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who was the first runner-up.