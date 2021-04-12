We’re not aware of Obaseki’s claim of currency printing – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning have denied knowledge of the claim that Nigeria printed N50-N60 billion last month to cushion its financial trouble.

The question was raised after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, claim that Nigeria printed N60bn to augment what the three tiers of government shared in March.

“When we got FAAC for March, the federal government printed additional N50-N60 billion to top-up for us to share,” Obaseki had said.

“This April, we will go to Abuja and share. By the end of this year, our total borrowings is going to be within N15-N16 trillion. Imagine a family that is just borrowing without any means to pay back and nobody is looking at that, everybody is looking at 2023, everybody is blaming Mr. President as if he is a magician.”

However, the spokesperson of CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, told newsmen on Sunday that he was not aware of any money printed.

“I am not aware of that (N60bn printed by the government,” Nwanisobi stated.

Similarly, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said questions on the matter should be directed to Governor Obaseki.

The media aide to the finance minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, said “Please direct your questions to the governor who made the claim or the CBN.”