Tyson Fury gives ultimatum on fight with Joshua

English boxer Tyson Fury has threatened to move on, if by tomorrow Tuesday details of the match between him and Anthony Joshua are not finalised.

The gypsy king gave the ultimatum in an interview with Behind The Gloves.

“I’m waiting. There’s a few good offers on the table, I’ve been told, from a few different countries, which is exciting news for me.

“I’ve always been quite skeptical about it all.

” Like before, I’ve been told there’s quite a lot of big offers on the table, from a few major players, so very interested and excited to finally hear what they are and to see if they are one, feasible and two, can make it happen in whatever country wins the bid for it.

” We have to go to Monday, Tuesday by the latest. If I don’t know anything by Tuesday, I’m just going to move on, because it’s been a long time in the making.

However, he expressed hope the match will eventually hold stating that he expects the match to happen 100 percent.

“I think we’re going to know within the next couple of days – what, where, when.

“I’m pretty confident this fight is going to get made in the next few days because from what I’ve heard, there are some big players involved and there’s some big offers come in from very rich people and very rich countries.

“I’m sure that they’re going to be very good offers.”