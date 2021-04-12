Team Edo sweeps 100m, 200m, Delta leads Medals Table

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor/Benin

Team Edo won the 100m race through Adegoke Enoch in a time of 10.28 and the silver through Alaba Olukunke with a time of 10.29, while Lagos State’s Jerry Jakpa came third with a time of 10.33.

The 200m race for men was won by Alaba Akintola of Edo in a time of 20.51 sec. while Jerry Jakpa for Lagos State came second, with 20.59.

Delta came third through Okeze who returned a time of 20.84.

However, the 200m women gold was clinched by Delta’s Grace Nwocha in a time of 22.79secs.

Tima Godbless of Bayelsa came second in 23.79, while Delta’s Praise Ofuku came third in 23.74secs.

Team Edo won the gold medal in the 4×100m relay race for men. Delta picked the gold for women.

Edo was on song again in the shot put event.

The state won the gold medal in the shot put event for women.

The event was was won by Frank Orobosa in 16.82m.

She was followed by Eucharia Ogbukwo of Delta who threw 14.02m and Anieluna Anulika of Anambra , came third with 13.80m.

Plateau, Delta and Rivers won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 5000m women race.

Rose Akusho of Plateau, returned in a time of 17:13.95 to win the race while Delta and Rivers’ Blessing Solomon and Patience Mwavmang returned 17:52.65 and 17:56.75 to clinch the silver and bronze medals.

Delta won both the 400m hurdles for men and the 400m race for men.

In the 400m hurdles, Timothy Emoghene of Delta won the race in 50.06 sec.

The silver medal went to Okorie Henry of Edo in 51.73sec while Stephen Eloji of Niger took the bronze in 52.12sec.

In women hurdles, Abasiono Afekpan of Akwa Ibom won in 57.63sec.

Comfort Ekanem of Oyo won the silver in 58.68sec while Sarah Ochigbo of Ogun returned a time of 58.91 to take the bronze medal.

Imabong Uko of Akwa Ibom won the women’s 400m race in a time of 51.70secs,

Patience George of Cross River won the silver in 52.31secs while Joy Usenbor won the bronze in 54.00sec.

For the 400m race for men, Okweze Chidi of Delta won the gold in 46.60secs, silver was Emmanuel Ojeli of Lagos state in 46.08secs while Sikiru Adeyemi won the bronze in 46.51secs.

In the Triple Jump event for men, Ihezue of Delta won the gold with 16.37m, Chidozie Ikenga of FCT won silver with 16.06m and Blessing Oluwayemi won the bronze in 15.68m.

The medals table: