Sultan of Sokoto announces start of Ramadan

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced the commencement of 2021 Ramadan for Muslims in Nigeria.

He made the announcement on Monday evening while appearing on a LIVE broadcast on NTA.

According to reports, the sultan received news of the new moon sighting from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). This means that Muslims all over Nigeria will commence their fast on Tuesday, April 13 2021.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.