Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde hugged each other on Monday at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Southwest Zonal Congress taking place in Osogbo.

This signifies the settlement of a raging feud between the duo as Fayose had always insisted that Makinde was not his leader by virtue of being the only PDP governor in Southwest right now.

The duo hugged as PDP members cheered them.