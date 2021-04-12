Prince Jalla sues new Olu of Warri, kingmakers

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Prince Harrison Jalla, one of the contestants to the Olu of Warri royal stool, has filed a lawsuit before a Delta High Court.

Prince Jalla prayed the court to annul steps already taken so far in the processes for selection and presentation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu-designate.

In his lawsuit, he listed Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Prince Oyoewoli Emiko, Prince Tsola Emiko, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the State Attorney General and and the State Executive Council as defendants.

Prince Jalla claims that as a member of the Olu’s Company (Otolus), he is qualified to be the Olu of Warri and has indicated his interest to participate in the selection process.

The petitioner, notes that his immediate family has also nominated him for the royal position and only waiting for the 1st and 2nd defendants to summon a meeting to choose a successor to the traditional stool, in accordance with the customs, traditions, practice, and procedure of Warri Kingdom.

He states, however, that no general meeting for that purpose was called.

Prince Jalla faulted the eventual choice and presentation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu-designate.

He claims that both Prince Oyoewoli Emiko and Prince Tshola Emiko are not qualified by the tradition, culture and custom to contest for the throne of Olu of Warri.

The petitioner sought an order of interlocutory injunction from the court to “restrain the 1st and 2nd defendants jointly or severally or their agent, servants from taking any steps, actions, conduct for the purpose of nominating, selecting or electing, screening, installing, coronating and crowning the 3rd or 4th defendant or any other person as the Olu of Warri to the exclusion of himself”.

He also sought an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd and 4th defendants from putting themselves or presenting themselves as a candidate to occupy the throne of the Olu of Warri.

He prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 5th to 7th defendants from deliberating any report submitted by 1st and 2nd defendants relating to the choice of a candidate to occupy the throne of Olu of Warri pending the determination of his substantive suit.