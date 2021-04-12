Obaseki disappointed in Nigerian women’s low participation in politics



By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Betsy Obaseki, the wife of Edo State Governor, has expressed shock and disappointment at Nigerian women’s abysmally low participation in politics among African countries.

Obaseki stated this at the State House, Abuja while delivering the opening address at a summit organized by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, in collaboration with Women and National Development.

The summit had as its theme: Emerging Trends, in the Role of the First Lady in National Development.

According to her, “Statistics has placed Nigeria at 5.9% in the participation of women in politics, in contrast to other African Countries such as Rwanda with 61%, Senegal and Namibia with over 41%”.

She, therefore, called for collective effort among the men and women in Nigeria to change the narrative and take Nigeria to its desired height in the comity of nations.

This is even as she urged other First Ladies across the country to go beyond their traditional roles and take on the role of facilitators to support and encourage capable women in their various states, to pursue careers in politics and governance and also encourage their husbands to support these women for the advancement of their states and the nation at large.

The Edo First Lady however commended the contributions and impact made by Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who she described as a mother and mentor, who has taken the office of the First Lady to higher dimensions, in a most unusual fashion, by encouraging and influencing state First Ladies in gaining deserved relevance through impactful projects and programs.

She described Aisha Buhari as an enigma, an amazon, and a voice for the voiceless, the defender of truth, justice and equity, who speaks truth to power, which she said has endeared her to most Nigerians.