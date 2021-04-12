Nwite Jideofor staged own abduction, collected N5m ransom from sister – Police

Operatives of FCT Police Command have arrested a 21 –year –old man, Nwite Jideofor, for staging his own abduction and conniving with his alleged kidnappers to collect the sum of N5 million as a ransom from his sister.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, said this in a statement on Monday while announcing arrest of some kidnappers across communities in the suburb of the capital city.

According to the statement, the Nwite was arrested for staging his own kidnap along Durumi axis of FCT.

She added that Nwite Jideofor confessed to conniving with his ‘abductors’ to defraud his sister of the sum of N5 million which he demanded as a ransom.

The Police spokesperson added that four suspects – Yakubu Ahmadu, Ibrahim Mallam Musa and Bello Haruna have been arrested over attempt to kidnap the Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association Gwagwalada Branch, Barrister David Aigbefoh.

According to her, the suspects were arrested during a coordinated intelligence operation on Thursday 8th April, 2021 by Police operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad at Shengwu Mountain on the border of the FCT and Niger State.

She said the suspects have provided useful information on the activities of their syndicate.

In the same vein, she added that operatives of the squad have arrested members of other kidnap syndicates operating along Gwagwalada and Kabusa Village axis. The suspects- Ibrahim Haruna, Sylvester Obeyi, Peter Odo Junior and Raymond Musa 26 have been identified by their victims and confessed to terrorizing these areas.

She listed exhibits recovered from all the suspects to include three dane guns, seven cutlasses, one black coloured Honda Accord, four and mobile phones.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883* and report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : *09022222352*

