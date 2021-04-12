Lagos set to host 2021 pre-Ramadan prayers, lecture

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs is set to host the pre-Ramadan prayers and lecture.

The prayers and lecture are to commemorate the kick-off of the annual Ramadan Tafsir programme scheduled to commence on 13th April 2021.

According to the Honourable Commissioner, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, the annual Ramadan fast will be preceded by a Pre-Ramadan lecture and prayer session on Monday, April 12th 2021 at the State House Mosque Complex by 5 pm.

Prince Elegushi stated that this year’s event will be held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, recalling that the exercise for year 2020 could not hold due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner enjoined all Muslim faithful in the State to seize the opportunity of the 30-day Ramadan period to offer prayers to the Almighty God for complete restoration in Lagos State, while further admonishing residents to still observe the protocols of the Coronavirus disease to avoid any further transmission during and after the exercise since the State Government has recorded

enormous success rate at flattening the curve.

Elegushi encouraged Muslims in the State to be considerate of the needy around them by sharing out of the abundance given to them the Almighty Allah, he added that the Pre-Ramadan lecture and prayers will feature discussions of germane topics by seasoned Islamic scholars that is deemed helpful in the areas of prayers and other spiritual issues throughout the period of the fast.

Dignitaries expected at the event to grace the occasion include Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hazmat, members of the State Executive Council, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, His Eminence, Sheikh (Engr.) Suleiman Abou Nolla and other Muslim clerics.