Lagos pensioners to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination

The Lagos State Government has approved the commencement of vaccination for Pensioners in the State following the second phase of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, the Honourable Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, stated this recently following the request of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners.

She said that the State Government is aware of the vulnerability of the elderly to the COVID-19 infection.

According to her, the governor’s benevolence and approval come after considering the constraints and efforts to obtain and secure the vaccine.

Mrs Ponnle revealed that the State Government under the able leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has acceded to the demands of the Union for Pensioners that are 70 years and above be considered for vaccination

Thereafter, she urged these categories of Pensioners to visit the primary health care centre nearest to them to be vaccinated.