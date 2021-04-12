Lagos cop Sergeant Aiwansoba who shot lover in the mouth fired

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has sacked and prosecuted Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba who shot his lover in the mouth last year.

Aiwansoba allegedly shot his lover in the mouth at Allen area of Ikeja, Lagos in October, 2020.

A statement issued by the Command‘s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Monday said the police officer attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, was sacked for firing and attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze, on 8th October, 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja of Lagos State.

“The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

“The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February, 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February, 2021,” Adejobi said.

According to him, the State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on 9th February, 2021, with attempted murder of Joy Ndubueze; and the case is still on.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has therefore assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas,” he said.