Kidnappers release Imo Catholic priest

Rev. Prof. Izu Marcel Onyeocha has been released by his abductors.

Fr Onyeocha, a professor of Philosophy at the Imo State University and a priest in the congregation of Claretian Missionaries, was kidnapped on Saturday.

He was abducted along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Express Road at Ihube community in Okigwe council area of the state when he was returning from Enugu to Owerri.

However, Rev. Fr. Matthew Iwuagwu, the Owerri provincial secretary of Claretian Missionaries, confirmed his release on Monday.

Fr. Iwuagwu disclosed that Fr. Onyeocha, was dropped off at the Ihube Community in Okigwe council area of the state in the wee hours of Monday morning.

He said the kidnappers apparently became frustrated that no one was willing to pay ransom for the release of the priest and quickly released him.

“With grateful hearts, we wish to thank the Almighty God for the release of Fr. Izu Marcel Onyeocha from the den of the kidnappers,” Iwuagwu noted.

“The Provincial Superior has spoken with him. He is in stable condition.

“We wish to thank the Priests at St Mary Cathedral Okigwe for their care and hospitality.

“We also thank the security operatives for their assistance.

“We appreciate everyone who stormed heaven with prayers. God is ever faithful and He answered us”.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, also confirmed the release.