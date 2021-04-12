Kaluuya wins at BAFTA, Nigerian Wunmi Mosaku misses out

Actor and comedian Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday.

He won for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

However, Nigerian-British actress 34 year-old Wunmi Mosaku lost out in the best leading actress category.

She was nominated for her role in the 2020 horror thriller film His House.

In the movie she plays Rial, a refugee from war-torn South Sudan struggling to adjust to her life in an English town with her husband and daughter.

Zaria-born Wunmi had won the 2017 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria Taylor in the TV film Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Accepting his award from Los Angeles and dressed head-to-toe in white, Kaluuya said: ‘Appreciate you man, thank you, thank you God thank you BAFTAs thank you to all my friend sand family thank you to my mum, thank you Proximity, Warner Bros.

‘Everyone that helped build this project together and bought it to this point, I thank all the cast, this recognition is a reflection of what we all did.’

Kaluuya remains a favourite for the Oscars later this month.

U.S. recession drama “Nomadland”, about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nomadland”, which has already picked up prizes this awards season, stars 63-year-old McDormand as a widow, who in the wake of the U.S. economic recession, turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs along the way.

“We would like to dedicate this award to the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives,” Zhao, who won the director category, said in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you for showing us that ageing is a beautiful part of life, a journey that we should all cherish and celebrate. How we treat our elders says a lot of about who we are as a society and we need to do better.”

“Nomadland” also won for cinematography.

Outstanding British film went to #MeToo revenge movie “Promising Young Woman”, which also won original screenplay.

The academy also paid tribute to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who died on Friday, aged 99. Philip was named BAFTA’s first president in 1959. His grandson Prince William is BAFTA’s current president.

Film veteran Anthony Hopkins won the leading actor category for portraying a man with dementia in “The Father”.

“I’m at a time in my life where I never expected to get this,” the 83-year-old told reporters of the award, adding his age had made making the movie “easy”.

Youn Yuh-jung won supporting actress for “Minari”, in which she plays a grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to look after her grandchildren.

The 73-year-old, who has won a Screen Actors Guild award and has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance, drew laughs in her acceptance speech when she jokingly said it was particularly meaningful to be recognised by “British people, known as very snobbish people”.

“Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi” director Ang Lee received the BAFTA Fellowship, the academy’s top honour, for his contribution to film.