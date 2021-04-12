Kaduna professors thank Buhari for licensing Nok University

By Salisu Sani-Idris/Abuja

The Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting operational license to the newly established Nok University, Kachia in Kaduna State.

Prof. John Gambo Laah gave the commendation on behalf of the forum in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“We wish to thank the President and the Federal Executive Council for the licence granted to Nok University to operate as a private university in Nigeria.

“We equally thank the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el’Rufai, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Adamu Rasheed for their support.

“We commend the proactive commitments of the Board of Trustees of Nok University led by His Lordship, Bishop Matthew Kukah and the Project Implementation Committee, who made sure that deadlines were met and projects carried out according to plans,” he said.

He also saluted the foresight of the Founder of Nok university, Dr Anthony Hassan in conceiving the idea of the university and his enthusiasm in ensuring that it became a reality.

“We are enormously proud of this accomplishment and we acknowledge this milestone. We hope that this should bring tremendous pride and a strong sense of accomplishment to the founder.

“We are intrigued by the array of courses the NUC has approved for Nok University which are the most sought-after courses in the sciences.

“These courses, we understand include B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Radiography, B.Sc. Health Information Management, B.Sc. Quantity Survey, B.Sc. Architecture.

“Others are B.Sc. Medical and Lab. Science, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Environmental Management, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Cyber Security and B. Sc. Computer Science.

He restated the forum’s collective desire to support the university to become an epicentre of learning and research in the country.

Nok University was among the 20 universities approved to operate by the Buhari administration in February.

The 19 universities are:

Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State, Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State, Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State, Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State, and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Others are Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State, Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State, Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Also licensed are James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State, Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State, Capital City University, Kano, Kano State, Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State, and University of Offa, Offa, Kwara State.

Others are Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State, Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State, Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja, Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State.

Nine of the private universities are located in North Central, three in South South, two in South East, five of them in North West and one in South West.