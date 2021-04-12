Jide Kosoko: I didn’t go into polygamy intentionally

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has said he did not intentionally marry four wives.

Rather, he said it was the will of God that made it happen.

The movie star said in an interview that he never envisaged being a polygamist, even though he is a product of one.

“I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one. My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a businesswoman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field as me,” he said

“In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be.

“Along the line, I lost the two to childbirths within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan to remarry or have more children again.”

The actor noted that after losing his wives, he was persuaded by relatives and his doctor to get married again but he never planned to have more children.

“But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children. But a complete African woman will not agree to that. One thing led to the other and I got two women again.

“So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over.”