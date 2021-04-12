Iranian nuclear plant hit by cyber attack

An incident at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of “nuclear terrorism”, the country’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said.

Salehi said Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators.

Israel’s Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel’s Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site.

Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

The spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said the incident caused no casualties or contamination.

Iranian media later reported that Kamalvandi had an accident while visiting the Natanz site, “suffering a broken head and leg”.

The reports did not elaborate on the cause of the accident.

The facility, located in the desert in the central province of Isfahan, is the centrepiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

It is monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Iran runs its nuclear programme from various facilities.

The Heavy Water Reactor is sited at Arak, while Bushehr hosts the nuclear power plant. Natanz is the site of the Enrichment Plant.