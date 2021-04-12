Gunmen attack police station in Cross River

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Unidentified gunmen have again attacked a police station in Cross River, stealing an AK-47 rifle from the station.

The attack happened in Ekori in Yahuu local government area of Cross River State.

The assailants attacked with heavy weapons and scared away policemen on duty.

They beat up one officer before stealing his AK-47 rifle.

The attack has led to the closure of the Ekori Police Station indefinitely.

Officers were asked to move to Ugep Divisional Police, at the local government headquarters.

This was the third attack against the Nigeria Police Force within two months in Cross River State.

The first attack was at a checkpoint located at Idundu Road by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan bypass in Calabar where four police officers were killed.

The second was at Obubra where scores of police officers, including a Nigerian Army officer, was killed.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Igri Ewa confirmed the incident.

He said investigation has commenced and the state command will issue a statement soon.