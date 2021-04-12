Ex-Unilorin Deputy VC appointed pioneer VC of Thomas Adewunmi varsity

Prof. Luke Ayorinde, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), University of Ilorin, has been appointed the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the newly-licensed Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, Mr Johnson Adewunmi, the Chancellor of Thomas Adewunmi University, conveyed the news to Ayorinde through a letter dated March 22.

According to the bulletin, Ayorinde, a lecturer in the Department of Animal Production in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, recently completed his tenure as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan.

“The don was born on Sept. 17, 1954.

“He attended Titcombe College, Egbe, (1968 -1972); Abdul Azeez Atta Memorial College, Okene (1973-1974); and the University of Ibadan (1975 – 1987).

“He is a holder of B.Sc., M.Sc and Ph.D, all in Animal Science, and joined the services of the University of Ilorin as Lecturer II in the Department of Animal Production in May 1987 and rose to the professorial cadre in October 1995,” it said.

The publication added that Ayorinde was the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, from 2005 to 2008.

“He also served as Project Manager, Science and Technology Education Post-Basic (STEP-B) Research, University of Ilorin Project Team between 2008 and 2011.

“He was a member of the Presidential Task Force on Alternative Feed Formulation for Livestock between 1989 and 1992, and Research Associate, National Livestock Department-sponsored Demographic Study on Swine Production between 1991 and 1995, among others,” it said.

The bulletin noted that Ayorinde was a visiting scientist at the Virginia Polytechnic and State University, Blacksburg, VA, U.S in 2001.