Breaking: Fayose bows to Makinde as South West PDP leader

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has now publicly accepted Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo as the South West zonal leader.

He made the surprise concession at the zonal congress taking place in Osogbo, capital of Osun on Monday.

Leadership tussle between Makinde and Fayose had heated up the zone, with the PDP NWC having to shift the congress from Ibadan to Osogbo.

But Fayose saw in Osogbo today that he no longer enjoys the support of many PDP members, as many of the delegates appeared in an Ankara uniform, to show solidarity with Makinde.

(Now watch Fayose’s humbling speech, declaring Makinde as his leader.

By bowing to Makinde’s leadership, the former governor may have thrown under the bus the people he was backing for the congress election.

What it means for Makinde, is that the zonal leadership team that he favours, will now have an easy ride into office.

Makinde supports Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as zonal chairman, while Fayose was rooting for Eddy Olafeso.