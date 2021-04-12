7 ways New Jersey Casinos evolved in 2021

New Jersey is one of the most beautiful states in the US armed with beautiful beaches, prolific sports teams, historic sites and a growing middle class, the Garden State is not only attractive to visit but also to build a career.

In the casino space, New Jersey is a trailblazer in creating policies that support the industry.

In 2013, the state became only the second jurisdiction after Delaware to legalize online casinos. In 2018, it again followed Delaware in legalizing sports betting.

Unlike Delaware, however, New Jersey has had tremendous success from its casinos. Below is a guide on how these companies have been evolving to perform splendidly in 2021.

New Jersey Online Casinos

New Jersey is one of a few states that had the authority to host brick and mortar casinos.

Owing to that, it has always been referred to as the Nevada of the East Coast. In 2013, the Garden state moved one step ahead of Nevada by legalizing online casinos.

Nevada rejected efforts to legalize the industry on the belief that the new industry would provide unfair competition. New Jersey, by comparison, legalized online casinos to supplement the land-based industry.

Guess what? New Jersey, is on the verge of overtaking Nevada as America’s home to gambling businesses. The best NJ online casinos can be found here. But if you want to visit a brick-and-mortar casino, you’ll need a trip to Atlantic City.

A Focus on Mobile Gaming

New Jersey’s casinos aren’t just interested in online betting. They have a special interest in mobile gaming. In 2019, the Garden State generated 80% of its $5 billion online betting gross revenue from mobile gamblers.

In other words, four in five online casino players in New Jersey prefer to bet through their iPhones and Samsung devices.

The best casinos have already responded to this trend by creating apps or designing their websites to operate on mobile devices.

You’re free to install casino apps on your smartphone. The only caveat if to live in a state where online gambling is legal. You can also skip the apps to play slots and poker directly through a mobile website.

In case you’re wondering, there’s no difference between gambling on a native app and a mobile website. You have access to the same games, bonuses, payment methods and customer support channels.

Live Casino Games

A few years ago, finding live dealer games at American casinos was a struggle. Not many software providers offered the service. Fortunately, developer Evolution, Europe’s biggest supplier of live games, is now available in the US.

Evolution provides all popular table games in a live setting: blackjack, Texas Hold’em, baccarat, craps, and roulette, to name a few. You need a clear camera and fast Internet speeds to enjoy live casino games.

Other than the Internet, live casino games work like their RNG counterparts.

In Blackjack, the goal is to produce a hand of 21. In roulette, the bottom line is to predict the correct number.

However, you play these games with real people online, which is more exciting than betting against software.

Safe, Quick Banking

Before sports betting became legal in 2018, some credit card companies wouldn’t work with online casinos.

On the other hand, some casinos were extremely slow in processing payouts. The result was a frustrating experience.

In 2021, the casino experience in New Jersey has improved drastically. Not only do you have a wide array of payment options, but you also deposit and withdraw money quickly. The exact payout speed varies from one website to another.

At the best casinos in New Jerseys, deposits are immediate whether you use a credit card like Visa or a e-wallet like PayPal. For withdrawals, the process can last anywhere from a couple of hours to three days.

If you’re like many people, you love fast-paying casinos. As such, take time to find a casino that processes withdrawals quickly.

On average, a quality casino processes transactions within three days.

High-Paying Innovative Games

In 2021, it’s not enough for NJ casinos to provide fair games. That’s something they’re expected to do by law.

Players also like operators with high-paying games. Slot sites should have games that payout above 95%. On the other hand, card games should feature a low edge.

Paying rates aside, today’s online casinos now focus on providing innovative games. The new standard for a slot machine is much higher than the days of fruit-themed games.

The standard slot in 2021 has an engaging storyline inspired by sports, celebrities, ancient mythologies, science fiction or TV shows.

The graphics are advanced and the soundtracks soothe, excite or keep you hooked into a game. For card games, the most important factor is to have an efficiently operating software.

That way, players can have a smooth experience without worrying about buffering and crashes.

Increased Transparency

According to research, more than 30% of Americans say they are likely to return to a brand that values transparency. In the casino space, transparency applies to data protection policies, bonuses and customer service.

When you join a trusted casino, these days, they reveal their data protection rules beforehand. You’re free to adjust the information you want websites to collect. And you also have a right to retract your consent.

Transparency is also important for bonus policies. Casino players want attractive bonuses. And they want to know what they must do to withdraw their profits beforehand. –

This includes wagering requirements, withdrawal caps, betting limits and the bonus validity period.

Blockchain and No Registration Casinos

Casinos based in the US are increasingly supporting Bitcoin as a payment method. Others are partnering with Pay by phone payment providers to revolutionize how people gamble online.

Another change is allowing people to play casino games without registering accounts. All these changes are at an early stage.

But sooner rather than later, most casinos will support crypto, Pay by Phone and no registration models.

Players stand to benefit the most from these changes. But operators will also benefit from earning loads of new customers.