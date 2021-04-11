Zidane verdict: Barcelona pushed Madrid to the limit

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane on Saturday night gave his verdict on the El Clasico with Barcelona.

It was at his online post-match press conference at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, as reported by realmadrid.com.

“We controlled the game and deserved the win. We had chances to get a third or even a fourth goal. We struggled at times because this game demanded an awful lot of us, just like the clash with Liverpool, but that’s what you come to expect against these teams. It’s a well-deserved Real Madrid win”.

“Lucas couldn’t carry on following the knock and Odriozola came on in his place but nothing changed. It was a difficult game because even though we got the first goal, we had to dig in. Barcelona are a very good side and they find gaps, particularly with the technique their players have”.

LaLiga title race

“We’re at the limit physically. It was a tremendous match today but that’s football and it’s what we have to deal with now, but it feels better when you end up with three points. We’re not going to change anything, we have to keep going because we’ve won nothing yet. It’s one game, three points and nothing has changed, we’re in the fight like the rest of the teams”.

“I don’t look when things are going well and I don’t listen when things aren’t going well, nothing is going to change until the end of the season. We must carry on doing what we’re doing. We know it’s going to be tough and difficult and we’ll stick at it. We don’t listen to what people say on the outside because it doesn’t help”.

Nacho

“He’s a very reliable player, he’s been at the club for a long time and he knows this place well. He’s always ready to play when we need him. He did well tonight, I’m happy for all my players because it’s not easy to do what we’re doing”.

Three changes

“Some players play less, the three changes worked very well. It’s important to get everyone involved because we’re going to need them. They’re all very committed to the cause and I’m pleased”.

The rest of the season

“We’re still in both competitions, we’re in the Champions League and want to keep fighting and winning. We might have problems, but we shouldn’t fear anything, we have to believe in the work we’re doing. We’re still in both competitions and we must carry on working hard. The team has been pushed to the limit and we need to rest for Wednesday’s game, which is going to be very difficult”.

*Culled from Real Madrid website