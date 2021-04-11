What Olubadan did to Okorocha that you need to know

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has honoured former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, with the Most Important Friend of Ibadanland award.

The senator was conferred with the award at the Ibadan Week 2021 Celebration and Awards Ceremony, held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday.

The lawmaker was awarded for his contribution to the educational sector of Ibadan.

Okorocha reiterated the need for Nigeria to embrace peace and unity while receiving the award.

“I came to Ibadanland to tell other well-meaning Nigerians to fight the evils that befell our nation, which are poverty and injustice, he said to pupils of Rochas Okorocha Foundation College, Ibadan.

Olubadan also awarded Prof Adesola Adepoju, Remi Oseni, Goodness Morakinyo and a former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka.

Other awardees are Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South in the National Assembly; a business tycoon, Aderemi Oseni; a renowned Islamic cleric, Prof Sabitu Olagoke; and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye.