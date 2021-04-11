Shocker: Lagos women Emezue, Eguebor beat Sexagenarian to death

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two women, Ngozi Emezue, and Juliet Eguebor for the alleged killing of Osita Anwuanwu, 64, at Arida area of Ikotun Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

They allegedly carried out the act on 8th April, 2021, at 8.45pm.

The daughter of the deceased, Linda Anwuanwu of Temitope Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos State, reported to the police at Ikorun Division that she was informed that her father, Osita was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with Ngozi Emezue, 38, and Juliet Eguebor, 35.

According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police operatives at Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rescued the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando where he was certified dead.

According to preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, Juliet, whom he had not seen for some times, at Ngozi’s bar, where he engaged the duo in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped.

The two suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Osita.