Revealed: How Queen Elizabeth is reacting to death of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II has said the death of her husband of over 70 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has left a huge void in her life, Prince Andrew, one of her sons has revealed.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday morning at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace has announced that his funeral will take place next Saturday at St George’s Chapel, located in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

But speaking while paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh at a private service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, Prince Andrew, who is also known as the Duke of York, revealed the Queen’s reaction to the passage of the longest serving royal consort in British history.

According to him, his mother called Prince Philip’s passing “a miracle” and that she is spending her time “contemplating”.

The Duke was quoted by Royal Central as saying: “We have lost the grandfather of the nation. I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.

“The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle, and she is contemplating – that’s the way I would put it.

“She described it as leaving a huge void in her life. The family are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her.“