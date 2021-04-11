Prince Philip’s funeral: EFL matches suspended

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

English Football League (EFL) has announced that all matches scheduled for 3 pm on April 17, the day of Prince Philip’s funeral, will be postponed.

This is to avoid any clash with the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The death of Prince Philip was announced on Friday morning, and the Premier League and the EFL held a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the husband of Queen Elizabeth.

The EFL has subsequently said that out of further respect for the Royal Family, all football league matches arranged for Saturday, April 17 at 3 pm have been postponed in order to avoid a clash with his funeral.

As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/D29mShDGsd — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) April 10, 2021

“As a mark of respect, EFL Matches scheduled for 3 pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read.

“The EFL will now work with its Clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service.

“An announcement will follow in due course.”

Premier League chiefs are due to liaise with the clubs and Government this week to finalise whether the match will be played at a different time on Saturday or move to another day.