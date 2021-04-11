PDP candidate Ogbimi wins Isoko North Constituency bye-election

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mr. Jude Ogbimi the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the Isoko North Constituency bye-election has been declared winner of the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer for the bye-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, FUPRE announced the result.

Prof. Onosemuode noted that 11 political parties contested in the Delta State House of Assembly by-election with the PDP candidate emerging winner.

Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat candidates of the other political parties at the election.

Mr. Emmanuel Tabuko, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had only 2,543 votes while the candidate of the ADP, Mr. Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.

He said: “I, Prof Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State, hereby declare that Mr. Jude Ogbimi of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election and returned elected.

“The PDP candidate is hereby declared winner in line with electoral guidelines.”