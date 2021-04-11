Only credible Nigerians should get chieftancy titles – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde has advised traditional rulers in the country to give titles to only people of impeccable character.

Makinde gave the advice at the conferment of a traditional title on the Director-General, Oyo State Investment and Public and Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA), Segun Ogunwuyi.

Ogunwuyi, who was honoured as the Otunba Mayeloye of Ijeru Kingdom in Ogbomoso, is a member of the State House of Assembly.

During the installation, Makinde advised traditional rulers to give titles to only credible people to encourage them to do more.

He noted that to ensure sanity in the society, traditional rulers who are the custodians of culture and tradition should only honour credible individuals who have displayed high moral values and integrity in the society with chieftaincy titles.

Makinde explained that by honouring only credible individuals with titles, traditional rulers would be able to attract many good-spirited Nigerians to render good service to their people.

He said, “First, I want to say that this honour is well- deserved and I want to thank God that one of us is being honoured in his homestead. They do say that prophets are usually not honoured in their homes but this one is being honoured at the grassroots.”

“I am glad that one of our own, who is also one of the future leaders of this state and country, is being honoured in his home base.

“We have seen people who stole money and were also honoured with titles. But the personality whom Kabiyesi is giving this title today is one who is having an impact on the lives of our people in the state.

“So, I want to beg our Kabiyesi to always honour people like Honourable Ogunwuyi so that they can encourage others to serve our state.”