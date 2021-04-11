Only 4 COVID-19 cases remain in Lagos isolation centre

By Abankula

Lagos state commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi said only four cases of COVID-19 remain in its isolation centre.

The state had managed 3,902 of such cases since the first case of the pandemic, an Italian, was admitted on 27 February 2020.

Abayomi disclosed this on Saturday, as he also revealed that 448 Covid-19 cases are being managed under home based care.

The commissioner said 3,898 COVID19 cases were discharged from the state’s isolation centres, most of which have now been shut.

He said the total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities is 53,188.

According to NCDC figures on Sunday, Lagos has had a total 57,950 of COVID, since last year.

NCDC said the number of active cases is 521, higher than what Abayomi has quoted, as Lagos also recorded 50 cases in the last 48 hours.

NCDC put the death toll in the state at 439, about a fifth of the national total of 2060.

