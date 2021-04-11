Mourinho: Sonny’s father is a better person than Ole

Jose Mourinho has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian slammed Son Heung-min for his role in Manchester United’s disallowed goal during their 3-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

United believed they had opened the scoring through Edinson Cavani but the goal was ruled out after Scott McTominay was penalised for putting his hand in Son’s face.

Son then put Spurs ahead before the half-time break but an impressive second-half display from United saw Fred equalise before goals from Cavani and Mason Greenwood secure the win for Solskjaer’s side.

But the United manager was furious with the reaction of Son and Spurs’ players for the disallowed goal.

‘The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,’ Solskjaer told Sky Sports. ‘If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

“But then again we shouldn’t be conned.

‘But I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him if gets that in his face and he gets 10 of his mates to help him up, yeah, he won’t get any food. ‘I’m saying the same now as I did the first time we played them. ‘We weren’t conned, the referee was.’

Replying to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comment, Mourinho said:

‘Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because a father you have always to feed your kids, it doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids you steal. I have told Ole what I think about his comments.’

Jose said afterwards: “We lost against a very good team, but I don’t think we deserved it. They had a very strong reaction in the second half, but after 1-1 we had big chances for 2-1, after 2-1, we had a huge chance that I saw the ball inside (the goal) but it wasn’t inside, of course, it hit the post.

“We were always in the game until the last seconds when they scored their third goal, which I don’t think we deserved. I praise the players for what they gave, for what they put on the pitch, and when they put everything, even if there are problems, even if there are mistakes, even if it ends in a defeat, I always like to praise the players and always have good feelings for them.”