Makinde backs Arapaja as chairman PDP South West zone

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has expressed support for Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as the Peoples Democratic Party, South West Zonal chairman.

The rescheduled zonal congress of the party will take place in Osogbo on Monday.

Makinde spoke in Ogbomoso on Saturday at the installation of Segun Ogunwuyi, as Otunba Mayeloye of Ijeru Kingdom.

The event held at the Lagbami Oseku Hall, Ogbomoso South Local Government, Arowomole, Ogbomoso.

Ogunwuyi is the Director-General, Oyo State Investment and Public and Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA).

According to Makinde, Arapaja possesses the experience needed to move the PDP forward.

Arapaja had served as deputy governor of Oyo and former member of the House of Representatives.

“Arapaja will emerge the chairman”, Makinde said.

“You would have been having a premonition about what will happen on Monday (in Osogbo); the Mayeloye title will really be made manifest in Arapaja as he will emerge the chairman”.

Makinde described Ogunwuyi as one of the future leaders of Oyo State and Nigeria.

He stated that the former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and House of Representatives has good records in all the places he had served in the country, adding that his footprints are still noticeable in the House of Assembly many years after he left.

“First, I want to say that this honour is well- deserved and I want to thank God that one of us is being honoured in his homestead.

“They do say that prophets are usually not honoured in their homes but this one is being honoured at the grassroots.”

“I am glad that one of our own, who is also one of the future leaders of this state and country, is being honoured in his home base”.

“We have seen people who stole money and were also honoured with titles. But the personality whom Kabiyesi is giving this title today is one who is having impact in the lives of our people in the state.

“He has served at the House of Assembly with a good track record. He has also served as a member at the House of Representatives.

“I searched for his records and observed that he served meritoriously. Since we got into government, I can confirm that he has been doing his best for the government of Oyo State as DG of OYSIPA.

“So, I want to beg our Kabiyesi to always honour people like Honourable Ogunwuyi so that they can encourage others to serve our state.”

While speaking at the brief event, the Onipetu, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III, said that the governor has started well by delivering dividends of democracy.

He prayed that the Almighty will continue to guide the governor to deliver more developmental strides to the people of the state.