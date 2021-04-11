Kogi Deputy Gov. Onoja blasts Sowore over comment on daughter

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward Onoja has clashed with publisher and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore over the former’s daughter.

Mr Onoja had on Friday posted pictures on Twitter from his daughter’s matriculation ceremony into Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

“Congratulations Oma Daddy on your matriculation. God grant you speed and excellence,” the deputy governor captioned his post.

Sowore then congratulated Onoja’s daughter with a comment more like sarcasm.

He wrote: “I congratulate your daughter on this special occasion of her matriculation. May she never live in a world of impunity, may she never become unemployed upon graduation, may her future be bright and may she never have to work without getting paid, may her pension never be denied her when she retires, may she never be silenced for speaking up against tyranny and may she never die in election related violence! Once again, congratulations to her!”

The reply did not sit well with Onoja Who replied with a seven-point prayer agenda for Sowore.

He said: “Dear Sowore, I thought families, especially, the children are out of bounds in political brickbats? Abi, your school of thoughtlessness does not teach sense and sensibility?”

He added: “I pray you are man enough to hustle with your mates, working to assume leadership of the Nation by paying your dues, and not trying to jump in through the window like a palliative thief.

“I pray my daughter won’t need to defend you pro bono when you are 70, still wearing beret, sagging trousers and still unable to distinguish between lawful and unlawful protest. Shebi you see the travails of your types wey invade US Congress in the name of revolution?”





Onoja, became deputy to Governor Yahaya Bello in 2019 following the impeachment of Simon Achuba.