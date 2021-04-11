Jumia, others inaugurate e-commerce sectoral group 

Jumia and other e-commerce players within the Nigerian tech ecosystem have inaugurated an e-commerce sectoral group under the banners of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Meanwhile, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefiele had recently stated that the digital economy will further open up the Nigerian economy, drive financial inclusion and create more jobs. He said the regulatory framework put in place by the apex bank has opened up the digital space for innovation in the Payment Service System thus driving financial inclusion and employment creation.

This move by the e-commerce players will support the development of private enterprises in various sectors of the Nigerian economy by exposing their products to a larger market.

At the inauguration, Jumia Nigeria Chairwoman and Head of Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group, Juliet Anammah, was appointed the first Chairman of the newly inaugurated group.

Commenting on her appointment, Anammah, who served as CEO of Jumia Nigeria between 2015 and 2020, said the formation of an e-commerce group by the LCCI attests to the important role and prospect of the digital marketplace in economic development of Nigeria.

“The inauguration of the e-commerce group by LCCI is a welcome development that will have a far reaching impact on development of private businesses in Nigeria. E-commerce and its digital offerings make it a development tool for businesses.

“The private sector dominated by micro, small and medium scale enterprises is key to development of Nigeria’s economy.Today’s globalization trend requires that businesses leverage digital infrastructure for relevance and growth.

“As the leading player in the ecommerce market in Africa, businesses in the private and public sectors have been leveraging Jumia services and technology for sales, last mile distribution and wider customer reach.

“Working with the e-commerce group, we will deploy our wealth of experience to further explore the inherent potential of digital services for growth of the private sector and also address other critical issues such as infrastructure and regulatory constraints,’’ she said.