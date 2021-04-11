Harrysong: ‘I also would win a Grammy Award’

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular musician, Harrison Okiri aka Harrysong who recently got married in his hometown, Warri has said that at a point he also would win a grammy award.

The artist said this in an interview while speaking about his next music project.

Harrysong said his coming album is titled God Amongst Men and he has started working on it.

“I am back in the studio to focus on my music career. I am about to release an album titled, God Amongst Men and I have started work on it with my team of about 40 people.

“Not all men can be gods on earth because many are called but few are chosen. The power of music is given to very few and the grace of manifestation is few.

“I would win a Grammy Award. It might not be now but when it comes, the world would see it.”

The music star also spoke about his recent wedding noting that he took it to Warri to avoid too much media frenzy at the ceremony.

He also said after his marriage, he now feels complete and has a companion knowing somebody now has his back who he is building his life with.

Harrysong also said he won’t be talking about his marriage too much because he does not want to put his home in the public sphere.

“I don’t want to talk about my marriage too much because people become inquisitive and I don’t want to put our homes in the public sphere. That brings problems. I love to keep my home private. Once you bring your marriage on social media, it could breed unexpected things.”

The musician advised bachelors looking to get married soon to get off social media when they are ready to be serious in the search for a life partner.

He said social media has destroyed many homes and made it seem like there are no good people except homosexuals, homewreckers, or people with questionable characters.