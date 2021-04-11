Fatal abortion: Enobong Udoh found dead in her apartment

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A fatal abortion has claimed the life of 38 years old Enobong Udoh who was found dead in her apartment in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Due to the incident, Police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command, have arrested Wisdom Okoro, 50, from Orlu in Imo State, in connection with the sudden death of his girlfriend, Udoh, on 11th April, 2021,at 10:45am.

According to Adejobi, Blessing Pius, of No 46, Adegboruwa Street, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, reported to the police that the deceased was found dead in her house, opposite Meras Hotel, along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, on 11th April, 2021, at about 10am.

“The police operatives swung into action and invited her boyfriend for interrogation where he confessed that the deceased informed him that she was pregnant in February, 2021 and that he was in her house to check on her on 10th April, 2021, at about 5.14pm when the deceased informed him that she had terminated her pregnancy,” a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, Muyiwa Adejobi said.

“The statements and utterances of Wisdom revealed that he has some questions to answer. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that he should be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore assured the general public, especially Lagosians, of thorough investigation into the cases for justice to prevail,” Adejobi said.