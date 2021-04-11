Home Entertainment DMX: My bucket list will never be completed, says MI

Taiwo Okanlawon
DMX and MI Abaga
Nigerian ace rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, has disclosed that late DMX was the reason he started rapping.

The 39-year-old in a tribute message following the legend’s death on Friday added that his bucket list will never be completed because he wanted to meet DMX.

“The greatest rapper to me.. the reason I started rapping has passed on..

“I promised myself I would meet you one day.. now I know my bucket list will never be completed.

“Rest in peace Earl. The world was not fair to you but you did your best!” MI wrote on his social media.

DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York five days after suffering a heart attack.

The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side.

