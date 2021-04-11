COVID-19 cases soar in India, daily record broken

By Abankula

India has announced 152,879 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest-ever one-day spike, taking the total to 13,358,805.

The country’s death toll also jumped to 169, 305 with 839 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases, according to the government.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases, it said.

Meanwhile, NDTV captured scenes of desperation for medical attention at Super Specialty Hospital in Indore, by patients and their relations.

“Ambulances with patients lining up outside hospitals, desperate relatives running from pillar to post in search for a bed were among the scenes of despair witnessed in Indore as the medical services in the city have been struggling to cope with the sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“We need a bed. It’s an emergency. They say there are ten other emergencies. There is one person at the counter. There should be five people to man the counter given that this is a pandemic situation. One person is handling 50 patients. It is taking half an hour to get a doctor. They are asking for Aadhaar card and so many other documents, not treating my father,” said the relative of a patient.