BecomingtheBayeguns: Star-studded pictures from Woli Arole & Yemi’s wedding

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actor and comedian, Toyin Bayegun popularly known as Woli Arole, and the love of his life, Yemi Adeola, walked down the aisle over the weekend.

The two lovers had their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, April 9, and it was attended by friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedemeji, Asiri Comedy, Mr Macaroni, Pamilerin Adegoke, Testimony Jaga were among the groomsmen.

After their traditional engagement, the love birds took it to the next gear with a beautiful white wedding and the reception held at the beachside.

Some of the celebrities in the entertainment industry who were present at the event are; Ayo Makun, Seyi Law, Gbenga Adeyinka, Jigan Baba Oja, Cute Abiola among others.

Everything about #BecomingTheBayeguns was such an exciting thrill as the couple definitely gave us one moment to love and enjoy as they get hitched.

Here are some really beautiful and adorable moments from their wedding below.

Woli Arole and his wife, Yemi were also gifted a brand-new Geely Emgrand EC7 GL car by one of the companies he’s representing.

